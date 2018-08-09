Volleyball success

Petersfield’s Emma Benson has been having tremendous success on the volleyball court as of late.

The 15-year-old’s success and determination to improve her game of volleyball is continuing as Benson prepares to enter Grade 11 at the Selkirk Comp.

Benson recently competed at the 2018 Canada Cup as a member of the Team Manitoba 18U – Division 1 team. Benson noted how the team was fairly balanced when it came to Team Manitoba and their ages between 15 and 18.

Benson said that Team Manitoba held its own on the court, but didn’t attain the results they were hoping for.

“It was a really good challenge for me to play against harder team,” Benson said.

According to Benson, she wants to be in the gym practicing each and everyday as she chases her goals of being the best player that she can be.

As a Grade 10 student at the Selkirk Comp, The Royals claimed the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association AAAA Provincial Volleyball Championships.

Benson earned a provincial all-star recognition award at the provincial championships.

“It all comes down to getting the chance to play and proving myself,” she said.

As a volleyball player, Benson considers herself an underdog on the court because she on the smaller size when it comes her height.

“I work super hard and my ball control and my skills are really good,” Benson added.

The 5-foot-4 player said that her recent accolades are adding confidence to her play.