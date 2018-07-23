Tristan Allen claims silver at Canadian Championships

Tristan Allen will be adding a new piece of hardware to his collection after competing at the Athletics Canada Track and Field National Championships in Ottawa, Ont. from July 3 to 8. Allen and his relay team will be returning back to Manitoba with silver medals after a competitive week on the track.

The senior 4×400 metres relay team consisted of Stride Ahead Tough Track athletes Alec Dickson, Matthew Exner, Simon Berube, and Tristan Allen (respectively). The group did exceptionally well considering they have never competed together as a relay team before the race this weekend. Allen anchored the 4x400m, bringing the team in with an official time of 3:21.31 coming in second behind the Ottawa Lions Track Club who had an official time of 3:15.56.

“It was pretty windy so the racing conditions weren’t the best, but I always enjoy the chance to run with this group of guys,” Allen explained.

The University of Manitoba and Tough Track athlete was not only successful in his relay but was also able to pass the qualifying round for his individual event in the senior 800m with ease. Allen ran his qualifying race with a time of 1:53.47, making him the sixth fastest time going into preliminaries. Allen advanced alongside teammate Simon Berube into the preliminary round where Allen was able to run a time of 1:52.16 ,just falling short of making it to the finals.

Allen plans to close his outdoor season in a couple of weeks.

“I’m looking forward to a short break so I can reset and work towards my goals for next season,” he responded on concluding his season.

This wasn’t the Tough Track athletes first time competing in a high performance environment as he attended the Athletics Canada Track and Field Nationals back in 2016 and 2017 along with racing for Team Manitoba at the Canada Summer Games last August. Allen will be returning to the University of Manitoba in the fall to start his second season as a Bison track athlete.