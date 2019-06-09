Sumka third fastest in 100 metre dash

Lord Selkirk Royals athlete Brooke Sumka earned the title of third fastest junior varsity girl in the 100 metre dash in Manitoba.

The Grade 10 student crossed the finished line the the junior varsity girls’ 100 metre dash in 13.20 seconds at the 2019 MILK Provincial High School Track and Field Championship hosted by the Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association on June 7.

In junior varsity boys action, Selkirk’s Benjamin Olafson placed third in boys shot put (4 kilogram) with a best throw of 14.42 metres. Olafson claimed a second medal at the track and field championships when he threw 36.33m in junior varsity boys discuss (1.5kg) which earned him bronze.

Loughlin McKay finished in second place in the boys shot put for para-intellectual athletes with his best throw of 8.32 m.

In varsity girls action, the Lord Selkirk Royals 4x100m relay team crossed the finished line in third place in a time of 53.79 seconds.