Snap Fitness member shines in fitness challenge

Cherylene Robson went head-to -head against some people who were half her age in a recent activity fitness

challenge.

The 56-year-old finished in sixth place out of 1,100 participants in an eight-week fitness challenge through Snap Fitness.

“The big thing is that it set me up for a really good starting point for the summer,” Robson said. “I am kind of hard headed and it was pedal to the metal…It was total all out competition.”

According to Snap Fitness (Selkirk) manager Krista Wysocki, participants wore an activity belt for the challenge, which monitored MET points rather than weight loss.

“It was based on MET points and not based on how much weight you lost…With Cherylene being in sixth, her points were pretty high up there,” she said. “The activity belt is pretty much your own personal trainer. It tells you everything. It’s the best investment anybody can make.”

Wysocki noted that there was an app connected with the activity belt that was used for the challenge, which listed where all participants were at during any point in the challenge.

“It monitors things to do with a

person’s health,” Wysocki said. “She’s our star and she’s local.”

Wysocki said she is an inspiration to many and that she admires her and is proud of how well Robson did.

“We are one of the locations that did it,” Wysocki said. “Cherylene was part of the challenge when it came to our gym and I monitored our members.”

Robson noted that she only missed three days of working out during that eight week period due to a sinus cold.

“I had to take my foot off the pedal for three days because of a sinus infections. I wanted to be No. 4. They barely got ahead of me. I am not disappointed because of the weight that came off.”