Selkirk Stingers take home silver medals

The Selkirk Stingers are sporting silver medals after competing at the Winnipeg Ringette League championships final.

The U12 A4 team faced the Brandon Blizzards in the championship game at the Gateway Recreation Centre on March 9.

“We worked hard, but go silver,” Stingers head coach Gillian Maxwell said.

According Maxwell, the girls worked really hard this season and came together as a team. She said that half of the team roster was new to the sport of Rignette.

“It was a mountain to climb, but we climbed it,” Maxwell said. “The girls a lot and had so much fun and that’s what’s really important.”

Maxwell said that the Selkirk Ringette Association has been very supportive of the Selkirk Stingers.

“We have a really good program,” Maxwell added.