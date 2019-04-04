Satelites even up CRJHL final with Fishermen

The Selkirk Fishermen still need two victories to claim victory in the first-ever Capital Region Junior Hockey League championship series.

Derian Emes and Braden Zamrykut both registered a goal and an assist as the host North Winnipeg Satelites knocked off the Fishermen 3-1 in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series at the St. James Civic Centre on April 3, squaring it at two games apiece.

Emes opened the scoring with 7:35 remaining in the first period and Eli Caparros extended the lead with a short-handed marker less than three minutes later.

North Winnipeg tallied the all-important next goal when Zamrykut dented the twine on a pass from Emes.

Travis Spratt, who was knocked out in the third period of Game 2, broke Kenton Brass’s shutout bid on a power-play goal midway through the third period, but Selkirk wasn’t able to muster anymore offence.

Brass stopped 27 shots, while Austin Deboer, who didn’t play in the first two games of the series, made 31 saves between the pipes for the Fishermen.

Selkirk converted one of its four power-play chances, while the Satelites went 0-for-7 with the man advantage.

One night earlier on April 2, the Fishermen needed overtime to grab a 2-1 series lead as alternate captain Dane Derewianchuk netted the game-winning goal 10:14 into the fourth period for a 2-1 victory at the Selkirk Recreation Complex.

Juliano Garcea scored just over minutes into the contest to give the Fishermen an early lead. The score remained 1-0 until Brett Williams scored on a power-play eight minutes into the third for the Satelites.

Debar turns aside 28 shots, while Brass made 29 saves in the hard-luck loss.

Selkirk was scoreless on its six chances with the man advantage, while North Winnipeg went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Game 5 returns to Selkirk on April 5, with one team having the opportunity to win the title in Game 6 at the Civic Centre on April 7. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. If necessary, the Fishermen would host Game 7 on April 10 at 7:30 p.m.