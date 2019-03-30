Sampano heading to Canadian Ringette Championships Brook Jones More from Brook Jones Published on: March 30, 2019 | Last Updated: March 30, 2019 9:23 PM EDT Manitoba Intact competes against Black Gold Rush in National Ringette League action at the Seven Oaks Arena in Winnipeg, Man., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Manitoba eaned a 9-4 victory. Pictured: Intact player Samantha Sampano controls the ring. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network) Share Adjust Comment Print Sam Sampano is heading east to Charlottetown, P.E.I., to compete at the 2019 Canadian Ringette Championships.The Narol resident is a member of Manitoba Intact of the National Ringette League.The Championship run April 7 to 14. New-look Fishermen ready to battle Satelites for CRJHL title Setting sale into retirement
