Royals, Saints capture high school lacrosse titles

Two Interlake schools were crowned as champions of the Manitoba High School Field Lacrosse League at Shaughnessy Park in Winnipeg on June 2.

The Lord Selkirk Royals, who only had two regular season wins with rookie head coach Josh Poponick, won the MHSFLL Division 2 Tier 2 title with a 6-5 victory over the Springfield Sabres. The championship is the school’s first Division 2 league title.

“I knew most of the guys because I played last year and all throughout high school,” Poponick said to The Selkirk Journal. “It was good. Good experience; good first year. Especially coming out with the banner.”

The Royals defeated the Sabres 7-0 in their first playoff game at Transcona Collegiate Institute on May 31 and advanced to the semifinals against the Vincent Massey Trojans. The next day, Selkirk came away with the win, a 12-1 rout of Vincent Massey at Shaughnessy Park. This set up a rematch against Springfield in the final.

“Ball possession was a big thing, and we know when we need to put the ball in the net, we get the ball in the net,” Poponick added, naming goaltender Zach Smallwood and Jordan Bell as two of his most important players. “When we (needed) to come up big on defence, we did.”

Before Selkirk played for their title, the Teulon Collegiate Saints celebrated the school’s first-ever lacrosse banner after a 4-2 win over the Fort Richmond Centurions in the Division 3 final, also at Shaughnessy Park on June 2.

Coached by Teulon principal and former Manitoba Lacrosse president Paul Magnan, the Saints, whose

roster included five students from Warren Collegiate Institute, lost their first playoff game 5-3 over the Miles MacDonell Buckeyes on May 30. The Saints bounced back with a 7-4 win over the Transcona Titans at Centre scolaire Leo-Remillard on May 31, followed by a 6-3 victory over Miles Mac in the semifinals at Shaughnessy Park on June 1.

The Peguis Central School Wolverines, who went winless all season, lost its only playoff game to the Centurions 10-2 at Transcona Collegiate on May 30.