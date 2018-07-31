Royals heading to provincials

The Lord Selkirk Royals track & field team is heading to the 2018 MILK Provincial High School Track & Field Championships hosted by the Manitoba High Schools Athletics Association.

The annual track and field meet runs June 7 to 9 at University Stadium in Winnipeg. Before heading to the championships, the Royals competed at the Kilcona Peguis Athletic Conference Championships at the track oval located next door to the Selkirk Comp on May 22 and 24.

After the competition wrapped up the varsity girls placed third and the junior varsity girls finished in eighth spot. The junior varsity boys finished third and the varsity boys placed sixth.

Royals varsity boys thrower Ben Kelly competed in both javelin and discuss.

“I believe working on technique was probably the most important thing to work on,” the Grade 12 student said. “It’s more about technique than power. It’s all about getting the javelin to glide nicely.”