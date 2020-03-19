Royals athletes earn podium finishes

The Lord Selkirk Royals track & field team finished up the 2020 indoor season at the High School Series Championships at the James Daly Fieldhouse at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg on March 10.

According to Royals track & field team head coach Scott Gurney, Lord Selkirk recorded a number of podium finishes.

Carly Kazuk earned silver medals in both the girls 60 metre dash and 200m dash. Morgan Lenchuk won a bronze medal in junior varsity girls shotput. The varsity girls 4x200m relay, which included Julie Sowany, Sayda Bloom, Emily Lazaruk and Carly Kazuk won gold. The junior varsity girls 4x200m relay, which included Thierney Dignadice, Zenya Ewanochko, Amanda Shupenia and Annessa Stasiuk earned a bronze medal.

“Great day for Carly, considering she’s been rehabbing a hip problem for the last month. Also, Sayda Bloom ran an outstanding leg in the relay. Many of the other athletes competing that day achieved “personal best” performances as well,” said Gurney.

Gurney noted that it was the final meet of the indoor track & field season as the Kilcona Peguis Athletic Conference Championships has been cancelled due to the school closure. in Manitoba as a result of COVID-19