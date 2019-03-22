Ringette players shine

WINNIPEG ­— Local ringette players Samantha Sampano (Narol), Amy Clarkson (St. Andrews) and Nicole Desrosiers (St. Clements) are all competing at the highest level in ringette in Canada.

The trio are members of Manitoba Intact and compete in the National Ringette League.

Intact took on the Black Gold Rush in a four- game series at the Seven Oaks Arena in Winnipeg on Feb. 2 and 3.

Intact roared back after losing the game 1 8-6 to maintain a lead and earn a 9-4 victory in game 2.

Intact head coach Rob Walker continued to remind his players to focus on defence during the final period in order to ensure the victory.

After the game, Sampano, who plays defence, told The Selkirk Journal the team is made up of plenty of offensive defensive players.

“We need to make sure that we think defence first and then jump up,” Sampano said. “We are fast skaters and we can score. We jump up and we do get goals.”

Desrosiers, who plays defence alongside Sampano, said the team’s passing improved in the second game compared to the first game and that Intact had more shots on goal.

In order for the team to continue its success, Desrosiers said that it’s important for the team to play consistently.

Clarkson, who is one of the team’s goaltenders, said it was important for the team to win the second game.

“It was good for our momentum and our spirts to show us this is how we can play,” Clackson said.

Intact won game 3 game 7-4 and game 4 10-6.