Nine Royals compete in MILK provincial track meet

Asha Gurney was the runaway success story for the Lord Selkirk Royals at the 2018 MILK Provincial High School Track & Field Championships.

The Grade 11 student took home not only a silver medal, but also a bronze medal after the three-day track and field meet wrapped up.

Gurney earned the silver medal the 100 metre hurdles with a time of 16.81 seconds and claimed a bronze in high jump with a best jump of 1.54 m.

“She should be pretty proud of herself and pulled it out with a great jump,” said Royals track & field head coach Scott Gurney.

Approximately 1,300 athletes from around the province competed at the three day track and field meet hosted by the Manitoba High School Athletic Association at University Stadium in Winnipeg June 7 to 9.

The Selkirk Comp, the largest high school in the Interlake, had nine student athletes representing the Royals.

Gurney, who was also an MHSAA co-convenor for the meet, said the Royals had a lot of success.

“We had a lot of our athletes make finals and that’s very promising. That shows that you’re top 12 in the province, which is nothing to sneeze at,” Scott said.

In varsity girls actions Auroa Gatchell finished 23rd in shot put (4 kilogram) after the preliminaries and Emily Green placed 30th.

In junior varsity boys Heath Kurys won the 800 metre final in a time of 2:03.70 and finished sixth in the 1,500 metre timed final with a time of 4:27.50.

In varsity boys events, Tim Juvonen placed second in triple jump with a best jump of 13.49 metres and placed 10th in long jump with a best leap of 6.07 metres. Ben Kelly placed ninth in the javelin (700 gram) with a best throw of 39.61 metres.