Micklash, Hezekiah honoured by Canada West

East St. Paul’s Tory Micklash was named a Canada West women’s hockey first-team all-star on Feb. 20, one of a handful of Tri-S area athletes to be recognized by the conference for their outstanding seasons.

In 19 games, the third-year UBC Thunderbirds goaltender posted 13 wins, a 1.01 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and six shutouts.

Unfortunately for Micklash and the T-Birds, they were ousted from the playoffs following a series sweep at the hands of the defending USports champion University of Manitoba Bisons in Winnipeg on Feb. 23.

On the hardwood, fourth-year University of Winnieg Wesmen guard Faith Hezekiah was named a first-team women’s basketball all-star on Feb. 21.

The five-foot-11 East St. Paul forward led Canada West in scoring with 23.8 points per game, and steals per game with 3.1. She also finished second in the conference averaging 10.3 rebounds per game.

The Wesmen earned the 12th and final post-season berth and bounced the fifth-seeded T-Birds with a 67-64 win in

Vancouver on Feb. 9. Winnipeg was then swept by the top-seeded University of Saskatchewan Huskies in a best-of-three quarter-final series in Saskatoon on

Feb. 14 and 15.