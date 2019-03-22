McCowan heading to Canada Winter Games

Olivia McCowan has realized her dream in her chosen sport.

The ringette player, who lives in Grosse Isle, will soon be heading to the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta. Ringette has been part of the Games since 1991 when the event was first held in

Charlottetown.

According to McCowan, the ringette team to represent Manitoba at the upcoming Games was selected last June.

McCowan, who plays forward, said she was excited when she was selected to represent Manitoba at the highest level of multi-sport competition in Canada.

“I’ve been working for it for a long time. There’s a lot of good players in Manitoba so I was really excited to hear that I had been selected,” McCowan told The Stonewall Argus & Teulon Times. “It’s the highest level that we can go and represent our province in. It’s really exciting to be able to go there and it’s once every four years — it’s really special.”

McCowan said that Team Manitoba is focused on returning home with a medal from the Games. Manitoba won a silver medal at the 1999 edition, but enters this year’s tournament as the defending champions after a gold medal in Prince George, B.C., in 2015.

“We’re definitely going to have to bring our game to every single minute of every game that we play when we’re there,” she said. “There is a lot of good competition throughout the country. We just have to bring our speed and let the ring to the work and really just play our game and not worry about what everyone else is doing.”

When asked about coming from a small community, McCowan said there aren’t many players on the team from outside of Winnipeg.

“It’s really special to be able to represent my community and put them on the map at the Canada Games,” McCowan added. “I just want to be able to play my best and work with my teammates so that we can bring the best possible showing.”

The Games take place from Feb. 15 to March 3, with ringette taking place in week one of the two-week event.