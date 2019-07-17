Garson's Langlais named to national women's baseball team

After making her debut with the Manitoba Junior Baseball League’s Interlake Blue Jays in May, Garson’s Brittney Langlais said that making the national team was the main goal for her baseball career.

“Hopefully, I’ll make Team Canada next year in a (Women’s Baseball) World Cup year,” she said.

It turned out she didn’t need to wait that long.

Langlais was one of 20 players — and the only Manitoban — selected to Canada’s roster for the 2019 COPABE Women’s Baseball World Cup Qualifier in Aguascalientes, Mexico from Aug. 18 to 25. According to Baseball Manitoba, Langlais is the first Manitoban to be selected for the national women’s baseball squad in almost 20 years. After competing for the Prospects Team at the Baseball Canada Women’s Invitational in Okotoks, Alta. earlier this month, Langlais was then invited to a selection camp right after the end of the tournament.

André Lachance, manager of Canada’s national women’s baseball team, wrote in an email to The Selkirk Journal that it was a long-time coming for the pitcher/outfielder.

“We are really thrilled to have her on our team. She has worked really hard these past few years,” he wrote. “We are counting on her on the mound and we believe she can help our team every time she will be asked to pitch. Her ability to throw strikes on a consistent basis was instrumental in her selection.”

With the Blue Jays, Langlais threw nine and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs and three walks and striking out eight batters. She had been a mainstay with Manitoba’s provincial girls’ baseball program, which included her participation in the 2017 and 2018 Baseball Canada 21U Women’s Invitational in Stonewall, and was named the 2015 co-winner and 2018 winner of Manitoba’s female player of the year award. Last winter, Langlais travelled to Australia to play for the semi-pro New South Wales team.

At the 2018 Women’s Baseball World Cup in Florida, Canada defeated the United States 8-5 in the bronze medal game. Canada has previously won two silver and four bronze medals at the event.