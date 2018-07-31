Starke Strength & Conditioning/Starke CrossFit has taken over the RM of West St. Paul with weights and physical training.

The local fitness centre set up shop in West St. Paul nearly a year ago after moving to the area from Winnipeg.

Mark Oxer, who is the head coach for power lifting at Starke, said the staff and those working out provide plenty of positive energy.

“We’re able to do multiple things,” Oxer said.

Oxer noted that in addition to lifting weights, those who enter Starke have the opportunity to take classes that involve cross fit and yoga. There are also kids classes at the strength and conditioning centre.

“There is a whole variety of things,” he said. “We have a whole gamete of people here.”

Oxer said Starke has a great community atmosphere.

“We want to continue to build on that as much as possible,” Oxer said.

He said those teaching the various workouts encourage their members to be as successful as they possibly can be.

“It’s super encouraging,” Oxer said. “A big piece that makes this so enjoyable is the community. You get high energy. Everybody is working hard, everybody is working together.”

Kurt Kornelson, who grew up in Riverton, has joined Starke.

He noted that there are lot of great athletes who are training at Starke.

“There is a good amount of diverse people coming here,” Kornelson said. “Starke provides a great amount of team training and we have guys like me wanting to get stronger.”

For more information call 204-421-8801 or visit starkestrength.com.