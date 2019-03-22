Falcons, Fish tied in CRJHL semi

Kobe Campbell’s goal with 5:54 remaining in the third period broke a 4-4 tie as the Selkirk Fishermen scored six times in the final frame for an 8-5 victory over the host Lundar Falcons in Game 4 of their best-of-seven Capital Region Junior Hockey League playof series on March 17.

The series is tied 2-2.

Selkirk led 2-1 after 40 minutes before the two teams combined for a 10-goal outburst in the third period.

Travis Spratt tallied a hat trick for the Fishermen, with Campbell, Chad King, Nico Morrow-Litke, Dawson Courchene and Jordan Donald also denting the twine.

Josh Wilkinson had three markers of his own for Lundar, while Storm Swam had a goal and three assists. Drake Zimmerman also scored for the Falcons.

Austin Deboier stopped 38 shots between the pipes for Selkirk,while Chris Lesage made 38 saves for Lundar.

Game 5 will be played in Selkirk on March 23 at 7:30 p.m., with Game 6 taking place in Arborg on March 24 at 7 p.m. If necessary, the Fishermen will host Game 7 on March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

In other games, it was: North Winnipeg Satelites 5, Arborg Ice Dawgs 2; Falcons 6, Fishermen 2; and Ice Dawgs 2, Satelites 0.

Satelites 5 Ice Dawgs 2

In Arborg on March 16, Kevin Budd lit the lamp twice as the Satelites grabbed a 3-2 series lead with a Game 5 triumph.

Derian Emes, Brett Williams and Parker Cassie added singles for North Winnipeg, while Derric Gulay and Colton Davies replied for Arborg.

Kenton Brass made 32 saves for the Satelites, with Tre Strachan turning aside 29 shots for the Ice Dawgs.

Falcons 6 Fishermen 2

In Selkirk on March 15, Lundar scored three goals in each of the first two periods and didn’t look back in a Game 4 victory.

Keegan Sigurdson, Braden Paulic, Colby Choken, Shayne Desjarlais, Xavier Halterman and Brandon Abraham supplied the offence for the Falcons.

Campbell and Spratt tallied goals for Selkirk.

Lesage made 31 saves, with Riley Bannerman and Deboer combining to make 37 stops for Selkirk.

Ice Dawgs 2 Satelites 0

In Winnipeg on March 12, Strachan made 31 saves as Arborg squared up the series with a Game 4 shutout.

Cameron Sinclair opened the scoring in the first period and Dylan Furgala added to the lead with a marker in the third.

Brass turned aside 26 shots in net for North Winnipeg.