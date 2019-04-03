Edmonds, the voice of the Winnipeg Jets

Published on: April 3, 2019 | Last Updated: April 3, 2019 5:28 PM EDT

Paul Edmonds, who lives in St. Andrews, is the voice behind the Winnipeg Jets on TSN 1290 radio. Edmonds is pictured in the TSN 1290 broadcast booth as the Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens at BellMTS Place on March 30. (Brook Jones/Selkirk Journal/Postmedia Network)

Share Adjust Comment Print

Paul Edmunds realized his sports dream when he became the Winnipeg Jets play-by-play announcer on TSN 1290 in Winnipeg.

The St. Andrews residents assumed the position on Aug. 14, 2014.

Before moving into his current role with TSN 1290, Edmonds previously hosted TSN 1290’s weekday morning show, which is commonly known as The Big Show.

Edmunds has a lengthy history in the world of broadcasting as he spent 19 years as the voice of the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. His resume doesn’t end there as he also did play-by-play for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

 

 

Comments