Edmonds, the voice of the Winnipeg Jets

Paul Edmunds realized his sports dream when he became the Winnipeg Jets play-by-play announcer on TSN 1290 in Winnipeg.

The St. Andrews residents assumed the position on Aug. 14, 2014.

Before moving into his current role with TSN 1290, Edmonds previously hosted TSN 1290’s weekday morning show, which is commonly known as The Big Show.

Edmunds has a lengthy history in the world of broadcasting as he spent 19 years as the voice of the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. His resume doesn’t end there as he also did play-by-play for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.