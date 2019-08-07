East St. Paul's Wennberg wins bronze at Pan Am Games

After 28 years, East St. Paul’s Curtis Wennberg has found his way back onto the podium at the Pan American Games.

Wennberg and shooting partner Amanda Chudoba-Obrigewitch hit 30 of 40 targets in the final of the mixed team trap event and earned the bronze medal for Canada at the Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, Peru on July 31. This is Wennberg’s first medal at the Pan American Games since he won the gold for Canada in men’s team trap at the 1991 event in Havana, Cuba. For Chudoba-Obrigewitch, it was her second Pan American Games medal after winning gold in women’s individual trap in Toronto in 2015.

Wennberg and Chudoba-Obrigewitch’s medal was the only medal in shooting won by Canada at the 2019 Games.

Americans Ashley Carroll and Derek Haldeman won the gold medal in a shoot-off 8-7 over compatriots Rachel Tozier and Brian Burrows after both teams scored 42 out of 50. Mexico finished fourth with 25 out of 35 while Guatemala placed fifth at 17 out of 30 and Canadians Matthew Van Haaren and Elizabeth Longley were sixth at 14 out of 25.

In qualifying earlier in the day, Wennberg and Chudoba-Obrigewitch hit 137 out of 150 targets, one back of the eventual gold medallists. The two Canadians also had the highest scoring round in qualifying, hitting 48 out of 50 in the second of three rounds.

Wennberg 13th in individual trap

Wennberg could not improve on his performance four years ago in the men’s individual trap event as he and Van Haaren finished tied for 13th in qualifying with 45 out of 50 targets hit, just two shy of placing top six to qualify for the final.

In Toronto four years ago, Wennberg surprised many by finishing fourth in the individual event, just one year after taking up the sport full-time again after sporadically competing for more than a decade. He mostly left the sport in the late 1990s to enter the business world.

Burrows and Haldeman won gold and silver, respectively, while Roberto Schmits of Brazil took home the bronze medal.

The 2019 Pan American Games officially close on Aug. 11.