East St. Paul's Dalling earns three golds from WCSG

The first weekend of the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games was one that East St. Paul’s Ness Dalling will never forget.

The 18-year-old road cyclist won two gold medals in as many days for Manitoba in both the men’s individual time trial and road race in Swift Current, Sask. on Aug. 10 and 11. Both gold medals were the only ones won by Manitoba road cyclists at the event.

“It feels amazing,” Dalling told The Selkirk Journal. “You know, I had come in hoping to do well, and having won two gold medals in both my events already, it’s fantastic. It’s more than I could’ve hoped for.”

After taking home silver in the cross-country mountain bike event on Aug. 13, Dalling was later awarded another gold medal in the male general classification event.

In the men’s individual time trial on Aug. 10, Dalling posted a time of 20 minutes 59 seconds, 10 seconds faster than silver medallist Caleb Bender of Saskatchewan. The bronze medallist was Mathieu John-Carlos Meurer of Alberta, who clocked out at 22:13. Nathan Man (24:42) and Matthaeus Dyck (24:47) of Manitoba were 13th and 14th, respectively, while their teammate Ethan Vandenberg was 16th at 26:20. Andrei Merkulov of Manitoba did not finish.

The next day in the road race, Dalling climbed to the top of the podium again, but in a split-second finish. He won the race with a time of two hours 42 minutes 51 seconds, one second ahead of Alberta’s Peyton Kai Wiebe and Bender, the silver and bronze medallists, respectively. Manitoba’s Cody Brown was 11th at a time of 2:57:57 while Vandenberg and Man did not finish. Merkulov did not start the race.

Dalling finished second in the male cross-country mountain bike event with a time of 36 minutes and eight seconds, 37 seconds behind gold medallist Ryan MacLean of Alberta but six seconds ahead of Saskatchewan’s B’yauling Toni.

Dalling’s sister Maia finished in eighth place in both the women’s individual time trial and road race events on Aug. 10 and 11. She later finished seventh in the women’s cross country event and fifth in general classification.

The Western Canada Summer Games will continue until Aug. 18.