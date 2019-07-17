East St. Paul hosts 15U 'AA' baseball provincials

Fifteen of the best under-15 baseball teams in the province competed for provincial superiority at the Baseball Manitoba 15U ‘AA’ Provincial Championship at the East St. Paul Baseball Complex from July 12 to 14. While the host team did not make the playoffs, another team from the Interlake did.

The East St. Paul Aces opened the tournament with a 4-3 loss to the Brandon Tigers and an 8-6 defeat to Ste. Rose on July 12 but rebounded the next day. The Aces doubled up on the Balmoral Orioles 20-10 and defeated St. James 17-12 to end pool play. Despite being tied for the sixth and final playoff spot, the Aces were eliminated due to a tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Orioles’ loss was their only blemish in pool play, scoring wins against St. James 18-16 and 8-0 over the Tigers on July 12 and 8-7 versus Ste. Rose. With the 3-1 record, Balmoral finished atop of Pool C and third overall, which meant a rematch against the Tigers in the quarter-finals. However, the Tigers mauled back with a 6-5 victory to advance to the semifinals against Gladstone.

In the playoffs, Boissevain defeated the Altona Bisons 9-5 and advanced to face Winkler in the semifinals. Gladstone’s 10-0 shutout over Brandon and Winkler’s 11-10 win over Boissevain put themselves into the final, where Gladstone captured the provincial title with a 12-1 victory.

Stonewall reaches 13U ‘AA’ semis

The Stonewall Blue Jays reached the semifinals of the Baseball Manitoba 13U ‘AA’ provincials before falling to Morden 10-0 in Altona on July 14.

The Blue Jays went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Glenboro 6-1 and Bonivital 13-3 on July 12, as well as Brandon 8-6, before losing to Charleswood 15-14. Seeded fourth, Stonewall edged past Seine River 4-3 in the quarter-finals and advanced to play Morden.

East Selkirk also competed in the tournament where they went 2-2 and missed the playoffs. The team started with an 11-1 loss to Morden before winning against Dauphin 14-6 on July 12. The next day, East Selkirk defeated North Winnipeg 14-2 before an 18-12 loss to Seine River.

Morden won 8-2 over Boissevain in the championship game.

Aces make 11U ‘AA’ semifinals

The East St. Paul Aces went 3-1 in pool play at the Baseball Manitoba 13U ‘AA’ provincials in Winkler from July 12 to 14.

The Aces won against Portage 15-4 and Hamiota 6-0 on July 12 before shutting out Dauphin 15-0 and losing to St. James 11-2 on July 13. East St. Paul took the quarter-final against Brandon 4-3 before losing to the North Winnipeg Pirates 3-1.

The Stonewall Blue Jays went winless in provincials after losses to Rock Lake 10-0, the Pirates 19-2, Winkler 8-5 and to Brandon 11-1.