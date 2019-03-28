Campbell the double-overtime hero as Fishermen advance to CRJHL final

Kobe Campbell scored his second goal of the game and sixth of the series 3:43 into double overtime as the top-seeded Selkirk Fishermen held off a mighty challenge from fifth-seeded Lundar Falcons, winning Game 7 of their Capital Region Junior Hockey League semifinal series 3-2 at the Selkirk Recreation Complex on March 26.

Braden Paulic opened the scoring for the Falcons with a short-handed goal, but Campbell was quick to reply for the Fishermen.

The two clubs traded power-play markers later in the frame, with Reece Tessier denting twine for Selkirk and Eric Miller responding for Lundar.

That was all the scoring until Campbell’s winner as both goaltenders made a bevy of terrific saves to keep the game deadlocked. Austin Deboer made 37 saves for the Fishermen, with Chris Lesage turning aside 43 shots for the Falcons.

Lunar went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Selkirk converted on one of its five chances with the man advantage.

In other games, it was: Falcons 3, Fishermen 2; Fishermen 3, Falcons 2; and North Winnipeg Satelites 4, Arborg Ice Dawgs 0.

Falcons 3 Fishermen 2

Josh Wilkinson added to his second-period assist with a goal with 3:45 remaining in regulation to lift the Falcons past the Fishermen in Game 6.

Campbell stayed hot for the Fishermen, scoring 11:06 into the opening period, but Miller potted the equalizer for the Falcons just 1:59 into the second.

Held without a goal in 10 regular-season games, Lundar’s Storm Swan put his team up 2-1 before the period was out with his fifth marker of the playoffs.

Selkirk’s Evan Bedard tied it midway through the third, but Wilkinson tallied his eighth goal of the post-season to push the series the distance.

Lesage made 35 saves between the pipes for Lundar, while Deboer stopped 34 shots in net for Selkirk.

The Fishermen were unable to convert any of their eight power-play chances, while the Falcons went 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

Fishermen 3 Falcons 2

In Selkirk on March 23, Campbell’s unassisted marker with 3:20 remaining in the third period held up as the Fishermen reeled in a Game 5 victory.

Jordan Donald gave the Fishermen the lead with a power-play goal 6:29 into the contest and Juliano Garcea extended the lead six minutes later.

Hatterman cut Lundar’s deficit in half with a power-play marker of his own with 2:08 before the first intermission and Wilkinson’s short-handed goal with 7:01 to play in the second period tied it 2-2.

Lesage turned aside 23 shots, while Deboer made 27 saves.

Selkirk went 1-for-6 on the man advantage; Lundar converted one of its three power-play opportunities.

Satelites 4 Ice Dawgs 0

In Winnipeg on March 19, Kenton Brass stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Satelites advanced to the CRJHL final with a Game 6 shutout, winning the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Parker Cassie opened the scoring for North Winnipeg midway through the first period and the lead was extended to three after 40 minutes courtesy power-play markers by Brett Williams and Braden Zamrykut.

Eli Capparos added an insurance goal early in the third for the Satelites, which went 2-for-3 on the power play.

Tre Strachan made 29 saves in net for Arborg, which failed to score on any of its four man advantages

North Winnipeg and Selkirk will play for the inaugural CRJHL title, with that best-of-seven series beginning in Selkirk on March 29 at 7:30 p.m.