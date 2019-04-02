Boehmer, Manitoba fourth at senior curling nationals

A week that began with a lot of promise for Manitoba’s Dave Boehmer ended with three straight losses and no medal.

The Petersfield Curling Club skip, along with third Terry McRae of Clandeboye, second Tom Want of St. Andrews and lead George Hacking of Selkirk, trailed Alberta’s Wade White 5-3 through five ends of the Canadian senior men’s curling championship bronze-medal game, but gave up a game-ending five spot to lose 10-3 in Chilliwack, B.C., on March 28.

Earlier in the day, Boehmer and company battled Saskatchewan’s Bruce Korte, who was 10-0 entering the playoffs, in one of two semifinals. Korte scored one in the first end and stole a single in four. Boehmer finally got on the board with one point of his own in six, but Korte solidified his spot in the final with a three-ender in seven for a 5-1 victory.

Manitoba earned the fourth and final playoff berth despite losing its last game, 6-4, to defending champion Bryan Cochrane of Ontario on March 27. Boehmer led 4-2 halfway through the game, but surrendered stolen singles in the sixth and eighth ends to drop to the four seed with a record of 6-4.

Boehmer opened the week by winning four of his first five games, with the only blemish a 6-4 setback at the hands of Nova Scotia’s Brent MacDougall, before falling 10-2 to Alberta in the last Pool B game for both teams.

Manitoba split its four championship-pool games, with its two wins coming against Northern Ontario’s Al Hackner, 5-3, and British Columbia’s Wes Craig, 10-5.