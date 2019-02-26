Boehmer defends Manitoba senior men’s curling title

Dave Boehmer and his Petersfield Curling Club teammates are headed back to the Canadian senior men’s championship.

Boehmer, 53, third Terry McRae of Clandeboye, second Tom Want of St. Andrews and lead George Hacking of Selkirk, booked their spot into the 14-team field at nationals with a commanding 7-1 victory over Butch Mouck and his Gilbert Plains foursome in the Manitoba final in Rivers on Feb. 25, ending the week with a perfect 9-0 record.

“I never thought we’d go undefeated because of the calibre of curling, but it’s great,” Boehmer said. “There were games we should have lost, so it’d kind of a little false 9-0. We had a couple of missed draws some games and against on last rocks some guys missed.”

The 53-year-old skip led his team to the only 7-0 record in pool play, which included scoring two in the final end to knock off Pilot Mound’s Curtis McCannell 6-5 and stealing a single in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Kelly Robertson of Neepawa.

In the 1-vs.-2 Page playoff game, Boehmer scored one in the eight for a 6-5 victory over two-time senior provincial champion Randy Neufeld of La Salle before matching up with Mouck in the final.

Boehmer scored one in the first end and grabbed control following the second. The Petersfield rink made a quarter of dandy comearound draws to sit three under cover and all Mouck could do was try a tough angle-raise takeout. It didn’t work, resulting in a steal of three and a 4-0 lead for Boehmer.

“He had to be so precise, hit about a quarter rock just to get one or even cut us down to two,” Boehmer noted.

Mouck’s squad missed on a series of raise attempts in the fourth and the result was a 6-0 deficit.

“I kind of felt bad for Butch’s team because I’ve been on that end before where nothing is going right. We did make a lot of shots but I know they are a lot better team than that,” Boehmer said. “I’m sure he was hoping for a better game for that. When it’s 4-0 you’ve got to gamble; things don’t work out when the score gets away.”

Boehmer stole another point in the fourth before Mouck settled for a single in five and handshakes.

The reward of winning provincials for a second straight year — Boehmer stole singles in the seventh and eighth ends to knock off Neufeld 3-2 in last February’s final — is another trip to nationals, which will be held in Chilliwack, B.C., from March 22 to 28.

Boehmer came up one win shy of the playoffs, and a chance to play for a medal, at the 2018 Canadian championship in Stratford, Ont., and he’s hungry to make amends heading to the West Coast.

“Our feeling after the Canadians last year was to get back,” he said. “As soon as we were done, we were so mad we didn’t make playoffs. Our first thought was let’s try to get back there. To be honest, I didn’t think we’d do it, but we did.”