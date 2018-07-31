Pirates baseball season comes to a close

The North Winnipeg Pirates finished with a record of 1-2 at the 2018 Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships July 27 to 29.

The baseball club, which is made up of players from Gimli, Selkirk, St. Andrews, West St. Paul and Stonewall didn’t place as they had hoped going into the provincial championship tournament considering they were ranked second in their league.

“It was lack of luck,” head coach Gary Dear explained. “Everything we hit was right at people.”

The Pirates coach added that last year his team went into the provincial championships ranked around 10th place after league play but ended up claiming gold and punching their ticket to the National Championships.

“It’s so hard to win the provincial championship because you have to be hot at the right time,” commented Dear. He explained how Bonivital Black Socks placed first at this year’s provincial championships yet earlier in the season had been defeated by the Pirates in league play.

“Everything has got to fall into place in order to win it (the provincial title),” stated Dear.

“This is my ninth year (of coaching) and the parents and kids on this team are great,” Dear said.

He added that even though they will be losing a couple key players next year there is a ton of strength coming up from the North Winnipeg Pirates Bantam ‘AAA’ team. Dear explained how the North Winnipeg program is looking pretty good for the next couple of years due to the players that will be coming up to the midget level in the near future.

The North Winnipeg Pirates bantam team will be competing at the ‘AAA’ Provincial Championships this upcoming weekend of Aug. 3 to 5. The tournament will be hosted by St. James A’s at their home diamonds of Optimist Park.

For more information including the tournament schedule for Bantam ‘AAA’ provincials visit Baseball Manitoba’s website online at baseballmanitoba.ca.