We are social creatures

Humans are inherently social beings, therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak has really taken a bite out of how we live our daily lives.

Being advised to practice social distancing is a foreign concept to us and will take an adjustment for us.

We like to gather with family and friends in close proximity, we like to play sports in close knit groups. While we are at school or at work we are often close to our teachers, classmates and co-workers.

When people face challenging times in their lives, they will often seek close comfort from family and friends. The COVID-19 pandemic is a very challenging time for humans around the globe, yet we are being advised to keep a specific distance from our fellow human beings.

I am glad to hear the term physical distancing has become more popular as of late as it stresses the point we need to have a physical distance between each other yet, we can still practice being social with our family, friends and neighbours.

I went for a walk on March 23 as it was a beautiful evening with the temperature at 4 degrees Celsius. During this challenging time it’s most important to get fresh air. I must admit it felt quite different for me to move over not just a little, but a couple of metres to go around people. However, I needed to do my part in order to practice physical distancing.

I like to think of it as short term pain for long term gains. It’s up to each and everyone of us to follow the strict guidelines set out for us by not only health officials, but also government officials.

All of us need to be respectful of the guidelines set out before us, if we as a collective group of humans around the globe are going to defeat COVID-19 sooner rather than later.

— Brook Jones

group editor of

Interlake Publishing