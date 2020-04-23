Quarantine expectations vs reality

Submitted by Alyssa Kaoukis

I’m staring at a list I wrote one month ago when quarantine first started. Learn the ukulele, enroll in an online class, and lose weight are among the ten things I had written down. But 30 days later, nothing is checked off.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, I was quick to jump on the “self-improvement” bandwagon while quarantined. Every morning I woke up intending to be productive, but I quickly fell back into the same routine, lying in bed. By the evening, my to-do list was completely forgotten about or, heavily avoided.

I had succumbed to exhaustion, whereas I felt like the rest of the world was thriving, at least according to social media. While people enrolled in Harvard courses, celebrated their weight loss and became “Master Chefs”, I needed multiple cups of coffee to get out of bed.

With the world facing uncertainty around the virus, navigating productivity and strong emotions can be challenging. Although emotions vary from person to person, a common one we’re all sharing is suffering, Jill Hodgson-McConnel, a Mental Health Clinical Specialist for Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority, said.

During a pandemic, forms of suffering include excessive worry about your health or the health of your loved ones, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, mental health conditions and chronic health problems. Additionally, people are adjusting to working from home, balancing work while parenting, job loss or being front line workers. Experiencing these continuous streams of challenging emotions can result in exhaustion.

“I think we’re all exhausted for different reasons because as much as we’re in a common situation we’re all experiencing it quite differently,” Hodgson-McConnel said.

If those challenges aren’t enough to exhaust us, social media continues to swarm with quarantine trends that persuade people to maximize their productivity. We’re pressured to learn new skills, gain knowledge and organize our lives. But how do we organize our lives when they’ve been flipped upside down?

Coping strategies look different for everyone. Keeping overly busy and finding new projects might work for some people but it’s important to recognize discomfort and pain. Hodgson-McConnel reassures us that everyone is experiencing different challenges right now and being kind to ourselves by showing self-compassion is vital.

“Self-compassion is really about having compassion for ourselves the same way we would for our friends and our loved ones,” said Hodgson-McConnel.

Self-compassion entails being understanding towards ourselves when we’re suffering. Be mindful of the difficult emotions that may arise during this time. Rather than comparing yourself to people online, unplug from social media or be sensible when choosing what you engage with. When the time comes to leave quarantine, you may not have become fluent in Spanish or have learnt the guitar, but you will have overcome a pandemic and it doesn’t get more courageous than that.

Resources for coping strategies:

AbilitiCBT

Wellness Together Canada

Crisis Services Canada

— Alyssa Kaoukis is a Selkirk Comp grad and recent grad from Sheridan College