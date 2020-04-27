End of an era for physical office

Interlake Publishing has had a presence in the Interlake going back decades, however, all of that has changed. The last remaining Interlake Publishing office throughout the region has now closed.

Despite not having a physical presence in the Interlake as in bricks and mortar, our editorial and advertising staff are just as accessible via telephone and email.

Interlake Publishing values news tips from our readers from across the region and we take great pride in being able to showcase your public events as well as covering news, sports and entertainment that matters to you most. You can find our local in news not only in our print edition, but also online.

The advertising department continues to appreciate your business as they take great pride in being able to deliver your ads in print and online as well as the abilty to distribute your flyers.

As I packed up the newsroom as well as my office, the memories of past reporters came flooding back. The memories of so many stories I had worked on while at the office.

As I went through paperwork, it really hit me how fortunate journalists are to be able to tell stories that emerge in our local communities.

As I sat down at my desk for one last time, I looked around my office and saw family photos of my mom, dad and sister as well as photos of my late nana Jones, my late uncle Gordon and my late uncle Garry. There were photos of my close friends, such as Erin and Ray Nault. There was a photo of Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson and I. As many people know, I am deeply connected to my family and friends and value the friendships that have been made through my work at the newspaper.

As I looked at the Wall of Fame, I saw photos of some of my favourite photos I have taken of Interlake residents doing amazing things. Some of the photos included North Winnipeg Pirates baseball coach Gary Dear, ringette player Sam Sampano and track athletes Amber Schneider and Tristan Allen and of course a photo of Santa Claus.

As a journalist, I appreciate each and every person I have the opportunity to interview and photography.

No matter where I am physically based as well as my reporter Adam Peleshaty, we’ll continue to tell your stories because it’s your community.

I did a quick calculation and based on the number of business cards I have handed out since I started at Interlake Publishing in 2010, I have met between 7,000 and 10,000 people. I am looking forward to meeting many more, especially when we have beaten COVID-19 and can resume public events and face to face interviews because that the best part of the job.

