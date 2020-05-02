Celebrating Father’s Day

Father’s Day this year is on June 16 and I am excited to show my appreciation for my dad, Milt, who I call my superhero.

Each and every day my Dad inspires me to be the best that I can be by always offering words of wisdom and words of encouragement and also guidance. It’s no wonder he

was a teacher and guidance counsellor.

In addition, to honouring fathers, Father’s Day is the perfect time to express your love

and appreciation for father figures in your life, such as grandpas, uncles, brothers,

godfathers, fathers-in-law and also family friends.

This year, after I finished participating in the Super Run and photographing the

Manitoba Marathon, I plan on spending time with my Dad.

My Dad always appreciates personalized greeting cards.

Since my Dad often has me over for Sunday dinners, I am

thinking, I’ll make my Dad a nice Sunday dinner.

— Brook Jones is the group

editor of

Interlake Publishing