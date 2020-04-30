Birthday wishes for my sister

My sister Leah will be celebrating her 40th birthday on April 30.

I have been blessed in life to have such an amazing sister. It is a blessing we’ve been really close since childhood and it’s also great we’re close in age.

My plan was to be in Kelowna on April 30 to surprise her for a birthday celebration, but COVID-19 hit and the world changed overnight.

Looking back on taking vacation days and traveling across the country to visit family was done with so much ease before COVID-19 hit.

So many of the amenities we enjoy in life have been altered during this pandemic.

It’s important for all of us to keep appreciating the wonders we have in life. Such as taking time to celebrate the gift of family, friends, neighbours and co-workers.

Even though I won’t be taking a vacation to surprise my sister on her birthday, I’ll plan to sing happy birthday via FaceTime. It’ll give me a chance to not only see my sister, but also my niece Tatum, nephews Beckett and Wyatt and my brother-in-law Kris.

It’s important for all of us to find creative way to keep connected with those we love.

There is much more talk as of late about province loosen the restrictions that have been in place due to COVID-19 and re-opening the economy.

I think as a society we really need to do some serious thinking and planning about how we want out world to look and feel when things resume so some normality.

We, as a collective group around the world, have a chance to re-charge and push the reset button in order to make our world an even greater place to live and breathe.

— Brook Jones is the group editor of

Interlake Publishing