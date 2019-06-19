With honours

Orval Marshall, who served during the Second World War, received a special regiment coin from Hasty’s P’s Major Roy Van Den Berg.

The Selkirk resident was presented with the honour during a celebration last week as he was surrounded by family and friends. There were upwards of 50 people who attended the presentation, which not only included the presentation of the regiment coin, but also cake.

The 97-year-old served during the campaign in Italy during the Second World War.

According to Van Den Berg, when the regiment discovered Marshall was living in Selkirk, he made it a priority to visit him and present the regiment coin.

Royal Canadian Legion No 215 (East St. Paul) volunteer Paul Dartnell noted that he first met Marshall while he was watching videos at the Legion about the Italian campaign.