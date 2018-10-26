Victory for Johannson

Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson won a landslide victory in the 2018 municipal election for the City of Selkirk on Oct. 24.

Johannson earned an astonishing 81.2% of the ballots cast for mayor.

“I’m humbled and I am so happy with the confidence that the citizens of Selkirk have given me for the next four years,” Johannson told The Selkirk Journal. “I promise the residents they’ll only see prosperity and progress.”

Johannson wants to continue to make Selkirk the No. 1 city in Manitoba.

“I want to congratulate the other candidates who have been elected to council and I want to thank all candidates that put their names forward in this election,” Johannson added. “It’s not easy to put your name forward and it’s not easy to run a strong campaign.”