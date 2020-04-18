To wear masks or not to wear masks

The question on the minds of many residents in the Interlake as well as those who work in the health care field are about wearing personal protective equipment such as masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority CEO Ron Van Denakker, staff throughout the health region are now wearing personal protective equipment, which protects the worker who is wearing it, their fellow health care workers as well as the patients they are treating.

“The move towards donning of more personal protective equipment is really going to help protect everyone” he said.

Van Denakker also noted that a new form of screening for COVID-19 got underway last week, which involves inferred thermometers.

“You don’t touch people with inferred thermometers,” he added.