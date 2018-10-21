Three candidates wanting mayor's chair in St. Andrews

Three candidates are vying for the position of mayor and to lead the council for the RM of St. Andrews. Incumbent George Pike is facing challengers Joy Sul and Ian Tesarski.

Candidates running for councillor in ward 1: Rob Ataman and Matthew Prychun.

Candidates running for councillor in ward 2: Kristin Hoebee.

Candidates running for councillor in ward 3: Russ Paradoski and Darryl Pohl.

Candidates running for councillor in ward 4: Russ Garvie, Rob Mirecki and Paul Wereschuk.

Candidates running for councillor in ward 5: Rob Hogg and John Preun.

Candidates running for councillor in ward 6: Laurie Hunt and Shawn Trudeau.