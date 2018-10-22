Teresa Macumber says she can do better

Teresa Macumber has thrown her hat into the ring for mayor of the City of Selkirk.



“The city is in bad shape,” Macumber said in an email to Interlake Publishing.

• Can you do the job: Yes



• Can you be honest: Yes



• Can you be transparent: Yes



• Can you be accountable: Yes Macumber said she is a taxpayer first and if chosen as mayor she will be trusted to ensure all taxpayers money is accounted for.



“I take this seriously,” she said. “Since I started this Journey, I said to myself, Teresa, be you and you can’t go wrong. I intend for that to always be the case.”

She noted that she will not be perfect, but that she will always try her best and listen to the taxpayers.



“They along with a good open council can take this city to an amazing place,” she added. “I’m truly honoured to have had support and encouragement throughput this journey from my friends and family.”