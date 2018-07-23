Students making an impact, learning at the same time

A select number of Selkirk Comp students and staff may have had the experience of a lifetime.

The group of 14 students recently returned home from a humanitarian trip to Peru.

The Selkirk Journal met up with the humanitarian group upon their return home at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on July 11.

The group of students were led by Selkirk Comp teachers Matt Pearson, Greg Schettler and Kim boughton.

Pearson noted how trip was 566 days in the works.

“It was an amazing experience both for us teachers and for the students,” Pearson said. “I can’t image what that experience would be like for me coming out of high school. I remember our first service trip was perspective shifting, kinda like a 180.”

Pearson said that it was not only a trip to help by serving with hands, but to also learn about other cultures

“To have more of an open mind and to bring that home and figure out what to do with that now that we are home,” Pearson said.

Pearson also explained that the students were involved with three days of service work.

“Each student is going to take something different away,” Pearson said. “I think they are going to remember the people and the relationships they formed.”

Selkirk Comp 2018 graduate Charlotte Wilmott said it was an amazing experience.

“They welcomed us as their own community members,” Wilmott said. “It was really good to give back, especially since we are so fortunate.”

Wilmott noted that those living in Peru make the most of every situation that they find themselves in.

“What I really wanted to do was connect with the people in the community,” she said.

Grade 12 student Dawson Doucet said it was a great opportunity and experience to go to a third world country where he could help out. He also noted that it was great to see a connection between Canada and Peru.

“Connecting with the people was huge,” Doucet said. “They were so appreciative. They opened their arms and gave us hugs.”

Lord Selkirk School Division homestay manager Karen Murray, who was at the airport to pick up her son Dillon Muarry, said the trip was particularly important for these students as it’s about becoming global citizens.

“Everything is offered at the Comp,” Murray said. “This group is so tight…These are all great kids.”