Setting sale into retirement

At the end of the day, it’s all about the people for long-time sale representative Dennis Fuerst.

Furest, who first joined Interlake Publishing back in January of 1981, has decided that March 29 will be the day that he retires from the organization he had decided 37 years of his life to.

The East Selkirk resident left Interlake Publishing for approximately two years to work at QX-104, but returned to Interlake Publhsing in March of 1983 and never looked back.

There is an old adage is life that change is the only constant. Publishers, editors, reporters and sales reps have come and gone over the years, but Fuerst has remained a constant for more than three decades.

“I’ll always remember the people of Selkirk and the Interlake and having to put up with me,” Fuerst said with a chuckle.

Fuerst, 70, will go down in the record books as the longest serving employee with Interlake Publishing.

Fuerst said he maintains a certain number of regular clients, he noted that Selkirk Tire has been his client since his first day at The Selkirk Journal dating back to 1985.

He said the most rewarding aspect of working with Interlake Publishing has been the people.

“Working with the people and my co-workers and the people I call on. Many of them have been costumers of mine for more than 30 years,” Fuerst said. “People have stayed the same, but the technology has changed in the digital world.

When asked who has been the most influential person in this working world over the years, Fuerst was fast to point out the founding father of Interlake Publishing, the late Merv Farmer.

“Merv Farmer had a great vision of the Interlake and to tell the stories of the people of the Interlake,” Fuerst added. “He had a great mind and was a supporter of local news.”