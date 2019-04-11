Selkirk Bridge closed due to flooding

Manitoba Infrastructure has closed the Selkirk Bridge, connecting the city of Selkirk with the community of East Selkirk, on the evening of April 10 and will stay closed until further notice.

Both the City of Selkirk and the Rural Municipality of St. Clements have also confirmed that Provincial Road 204 from Selkirk to Provincial Road 212 in the RM has been closed off to traffic due to water spilling onto the road in the RM.

Two days earlier, Dunning Crossing in the RM of St. Clements on the Red River Floodway was also closed due to flooding.

The City of Selkirk announced on their website that temporary dikes have been completed at both Selkirk Park and at Dufferin Ave. north of the Kiwanis Centre.

Earlier today, the province announced that the Hydrologic Forecast Centre is monitoring a storm system which could bring heavy precipitation in Fargo, N.D., as well as higher water levels. There is currently a flood warning on the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway channel inlet.