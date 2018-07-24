Putting your used fishing line in recycling receptacles

The province kicked off Manitoba’s annual free family fishing weekend, June 9 and 10, with the unveiling of units for anglers to dispose of used fishing line.

The recycling receptacles were unveiled at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport June 8 with plenty of fanfare.

“Manitobans are hooked on fishing and so are the tourists, who are lured to visit our beautiful lakes and rivers, generating more than $200 million in direct and indirect impact to the economy,” sustainable development minister Rochelle Squires said. “That’s a lot of lines in the water, and we want to remind and encourage all anglers to respect the beauty of our natural areas by safely placing trash and fishing line in proper receptacles.”

In order to make these recycling receptacles a reality ,the province teamed up with TransCanada and the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre to set them up. These specially designed containment units, called Clear Your Gear, are for the sole purpose of anglers to dispose of used fishing line at popular angling locations, such as Lockport.

“We have seen many fatal monofilament line injuries to birds in recent years and are excited to see a project that will work to eliminate this problem, Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation executive director Zoe Nakats said.