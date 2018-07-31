McMorris, Pimentel, Gamble return to lead councils

Elections for municipal officials in the R.M. of Victoria Beach, the Town of Winnipeg Beach and the Village of Dunnottar were held on July 27. Penny McMorris won for Victoria Beach, Tony Pimentel for Winnipeg Beach and Rick Gamble for Dunnottar.

McMorris won for reeve of Victoria Beach, with 81 per cent of the vote. She received 1,089 of the 1,339 votes. Elected council members are Brad Einfeld, Irwin Kumka, Mike Bartmanovich, Steve Axworthy, Ian Chadsey and Graham Randle.

Pimentel was re-elected to Mayor of the Town of Winnipeg Beach. Councillors include Frank Figler, Larry Banks, Pat Green, Ryan Reykdal, Peter Dykes, Frank Masi and Daryl Carry.

Gamble was re-elected for the Mayor of the Village of Dunnottar, having received 521 votes while his competitor Margaret Anderson received 139. Elected council members include David Oberding, Bob Campbell, Rosalyn Howard, Jim Kotowich and Whitney Klaassen.

