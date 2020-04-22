Local twins gearing up for new sports journey

Abby and Emma Benson have been participating in sports together for many years.

The duo curled together out of the Petersfield Curling Club and have spent their high school athletic career playing together on the same volleyball and basketball teams.

The unenviable was bound to happen when the duo would go their separate ways after graduating from the Selkirk Comp.

High school gradation is not that far away and after they toss their grad caps in the air, they’ll be pursuing post secondary schools and chasing different sports.

Abby has set her sights set on pursing basketball at a high level, whereas, Emma will be pursing volleyball at a high level.

Both have achieved plenty of accolades during the three years they donned the Royals colours on the volleyball and basketball courts.

Abby and Emma were both named to the high school basketball all star game, but couldn’t be hosted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

“I would have been able to play my last game of competitive basketball with my sister (Abby) before we never play together again,” Emma said.

Abby has decided to study at the University of Winnipeg, while playing basketball for the Wesmen. It’ll be like being in her own backyard at U of W as Abby has grown up around the U of W athletic facility since her parents both work at U of W and she has attending many sport camps there.

“I feel like home there,” Abby said. “I won’t get as nervous playing in the gym.”

Emma on the other hand is still considering her options when it comes to deciding which university she’d like to attend and play volleyball for.

“I’m going my separate way for volleyball,” Emma said. “I haven’t chosen a university yet, but it’s there for me.”

During their Grade 12 years playing for the Royals, Abby and Emma were co-captains for the Royals varsity girls’ volleyball and basketball teams.

Abby was named a Graduating All Star in the 2019-2020 volleyball and basketball seasons.

Abby and Emma’s parents, Eric and Jackie Benson, couldn’t be more proud of their twin daughters.

“All the dedication, resiliency, hard work, sacrifices and focus both academically and athletically has paid off and they are being rewarded for it,” Eric told The Selkirk Journal. “It’s been a tough ride at times, but they came out the other end successfully and that’s what it’s all about.”

