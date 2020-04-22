Local planning district still processing permits

Now that the snow has melted, residents living in the Village of Dunnottar, the City of Selkirk and the RMs of St. Andrews, St. Clements, East St. Paul and West St. Paul are probably thinking about summer and home improvement projects. These projects can include decks, pools, home renovations and additions.

Red River Planning District executive director Jennifer Ferguson told The Interlake Spectator that she wants all residents in the planning district to know her and her staff and happy to help with permits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world has changed considerably within the last several weeks. With that, families are spending more time at home and may be considering do-it-your self projects to keep busy and stay healthy and happy. Most development and building projects require permits to ensure building codes and zoning by-laws are taken into consideration. Permits protects homeowners and their families, making sure that structures are safe and compatible with the neighbourhood,” she said.

Ferguson noted that she expected the permit process to slow down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather things haven’t slowed down since the office closed to the public on March 19.

“We thought it would quiet down, but a lot of people are at home and looking for projects,” she said. “I am very happy to say we do regular complaint reporting to the board. I haven’t seen any complaints as a result of this closure and the change in which we operate so that’s excellent news. Something we’re very sensitive about.”

She explained there are protocols in place to ensure that everyone can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the Red River Planning District is closed to the public, we are still fully operating. Social distancing measures have been put in place to ensure both the public and the staff are safe. RRPD staff working remotely can continue to answer your questions through phone calls or email,” she said.

Some residents in the Red River Planning District may be wondering about public hearings and how these will be handled during the pandemic.

According to Ferguson, the province has recommended that public hearings be deferred until May. She, however, noted if municipalities are to proceed that consideration should be given to social distancing measures.

“It’s being looked at carefully on a case by case bases determining what needs to go forward immediately. If something can wait, the recommendation should be that it should probably wait,” She noted. “I know some of our member municipalities are looking at alternate forms of allow that public consultation to occur.”

There are certain application that can be made online directly. She noted that all applications can be submitted through email at info@rrpd.ca or residents can use the drop box at the Gaynor Family Regional Library as the RRPD is also located at the library.

“It’s business as usually, but just not face to face and that we have those protocols in place. We’re able to process any of the permits remotely and electronically and we will be able to issue (permits) electronically. We completely eliminate the face to face contact to accept and issue permits

Ferguson noted that some inspections can also be done remotely as photographic evidence are also being accepted in some situations for inspections where the planning district doesn’t need to send an inspector out to the property.

Essentials inspections are for when it’s preventing a resident from occupying their home, when it’s preventing a contractor from going on the property and also if it’s relevant to the sale of a home.

For residents who are considering a project to visit the Red River Planning district website at rrpd.ca to learn more about the process. Residents can also send a email to info@rrpd.ca.

“Our complement of planning staff are also ready to move your land development applications forward,” Ferguson added. “We are here to help,”