Learning from the master

Kasey Hacking continues to follow in her father’s footsteps as she has become a real estate agent just like her father.

Kasey’s father, George Hacking, was mentored by the late Bob Jefferson of Century 21 in Selkirk.

“I’ve been in real estate for 14 years,” George said.

It seemed like a natural fit for Kasey, who grew up watching her father grow as a real estate agent when he first started out with Jefferson & Associates.

“Kasey started to work for us as an assistant in 2011,” George said. “She was helping me and going to school.”

No matter what career a person decides on in life, there is always plenty of opportunities to grow and develop, therefore, it seems natural that Kasey is continuing to learn from her father.

“I needed to decided for my own before just being put into a career,” Kasey noted, who graduated from the Selkirk Comp in 2011. “I started with that when I was 15 and 16 and it’s hard not to branch out to see what else is out there.”

Before jumping into real estate full time, Kasey was working at Sport Check in Selkirk and then later was a manager at the Sport Check in Winnipeg on Reagent.

“I kept thinking about houses all the time and just had to do it,” she said. “When I was an assistant I was behind the scenes.”

She noted that interacting with customers, especially at Sport Check, it gave her the confidence she needed for the world of real estate agenda because people skills come into play.

George noted that it was important for Kasey to experience life first and gaining life experience before she pursued a career in the real instate industry.

“It improves your skills when you are teaching people,” George added. “Having people work with you gives you the ability to teach and also to learn. There are different markets for every agent.”