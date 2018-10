Selkirk councillor Kelly Cook has served residents of the City of Selkirk for the past eight years and he wants to continue to do so for the next four years.

Cook, who served as deputy mayor for two years, has a lengthy list of volunteer endeavours as he gives back by volunteering with the Palliative Care Program, Tudor House, Selkirk Junior B Fishermen Hockey Club, Relay for Life, Terry Fox Run, Holiday Alley and the Parade of Lights.