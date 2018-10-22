Ian Kathwaroon wants to be next mayor of Selkirk

Ian Kathwaroon is seeking support to be the next mayor of Selkirk.

“I would like to improve the City of Selkirk, so strive to represent the majority. I am a fresh face in the political scene and bring with me a new approach to our city,” Kathwaroon told Interlake Publishing.

Kathwaroon noted his top four priorities as citizens for Selkirk, local economy, invested tax dollars and Canadian jobs.

During the 2018 municipal election campaign, Kathwaroon stated that if election would be; citizen input, target improper infrastructure repair, organizational structure, Canada jobs, youth council and programming and transportation to and from Winnipeg.