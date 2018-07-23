Hundreds of smiles at Selkirk Comp graduation

The Selkirk Recreation Complex was transformed from a hockey rink into a spectacular platform to launch the Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School (LSRCSS) grads of 2018 into their future endeavours on June 28.

Major Awards were also presented in the disciplines of arts & science, automotive technology, culinary arts, electrical/electronics, hairstyling, machine technology, and welding.

Selkirk Comp student and 2018 graduate Deirdre Rooney received not only her high school diploma, but also the Governor General Bronze Medal.

The Lockport resident, who was also celebrating her birthday on June 28, told The Selkirk Journal she was surprised when she heard her named being called to accept the Governor General Bronze Medal.

“I ended in a good place and happy when I am going,” Rooney said. “I really enjoy school…And really enjoy learning.”

Lord Dufferin, Canada’s third Governor General after Confederation, created this academic award in 1873. It has become one of the most prestigious awards a student in Canada can receive.

Bronze is awarded at the secondary school level to the student who attained the highest marks during their Grade 11 and 12 years.

On the heels of Rooney being presented with the Governor-General’s Medal was the Valedictory Address by Teeson Thompson.

‘I think it’s a big deal and that a lot of people out here are proud of their accomplishments,” Thompson said after he received his high school diploma.