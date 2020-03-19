Girl power

The Selkirk Stingers lifted their arms in celebration last weekend.

The U12 A3 ringette team earned the gold medal at the 2019-2020 Winnipeg Ringette League Championship at Gateway Arena after a 9-7 victory over the St. James Ringette Association Boom on March 8.

“It was really nice. It was so much fun do it, but winning makes it more fun,” Stingers player Danelle Robson told The Selkirk Journal on March 10.

The Grade 5 student at École Bonaventure noted her cousin Kali Dueck plays on the St. James Ringette Association Boom team.

“It was really competitive and she was just really happy to be there,”Robson said.

When asked what she enjoyed most about ringette, Robson said it’s all just fun.

Ringette is a close family sport for Robson as her mother Janique Robson is the team’s head coach. After being an assistant coach for three season, Janique decided to take on the head coaching role.

“We were really so excited and so proud of the girls regardless of the outcome. We were just happy to be able to play in the final game,” Janique said. “It was very exciting.”

When asked what led to the team’s success, Janique said how the team learned to play together as a team and having a really good lineup helped during the 2019-20 ringette season.

“We haven’t changed the lines for the last few weeks,” she said.

She noted that early in the season the coaches figured out what line combinations worked well.