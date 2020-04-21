Fishermen boast impressive season

It was the girls who were leading the way for the Lord Selkirk Fishermen minor atom 10 A3 hockey team.

After the team’s playoff game at Keith Bodley Arena on March 4, Mindy Smith was spotted wearing a Fishermen jacket, pants and toque.

“It feels like you’re a big deal,” Smith said.

When asked about her teammates, Smith noted it feels like a family hockey family.

After boasting a regular season record of 16 wins, one loss and one tie, the Fishermen were poised to win a league championship, but the playoffs were cut short due to COVID-19.

The Fishermen won the first two games in the 2020 playoffs

Ten-year-old Madigan Czarnecki told The Selkirk Journal she enjoys playing the game of hockey because of the team aspect.

When asked about putting on her hockey jersey each game she said it feels really good.

Looking back on the 2019-2020 season, the local hockey team won the Atom Classic in Selkirk and the Westdale Warriors outdoor tournament. They finished second at a tournament in Morden.