Exploring mother nature

Six Winnipeggers embarked on a journal last weekend to explore mother nature’s backyard, while practicing physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanessa Figus along with five of her friends decided to explore the trails that meander through the Brokenhead Wetlands located north east of Selkirk on April 25.

“I haven’t seen friends in seven weeks so we decided to take a hike despite the potential rain in the forecast,” Vanessa Figus told The Selkirk Journal. “Hikes in the rain bring out nature’s beauty and we need the rain to brighten things yo right now.

Figus noted that the trail at the Brokenhead Wetlands is for beginners, therefore, all levels of hikers can easily walk this particular trail.

“We walked the whole thing,” Figus said. “It didn’t take us long at all, but it was beautiful,” Figus said. “I’ll be looking for something more challenging next time,” Figus said.

Figus explained she would like to explore a trail in Lundar on her next adventure.

There are many other gems in the Interlake to explore anytime of the year. Such a Birds Hill Provincial Park and other trails in and around Selkirk.

“I love exploring Selkirk and the Interlake,” Figus noted. “The first hike I took during this pandemic was at Birds hill. I like how accessible it is to the City.”

Figus said that some of her other favourite trails are located at are Selkirk Park, along River Road and Henderson Highway, along the river.

“I live very close to the Duff Roblin Parkway Trail so often walk that,” Figus added.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Figus said it’s important to get outside and be active with her family.

“I get outside with my family every day for a walk, bike ride or just to be in my yard,” Figus added. “It’s especially important for kids.”