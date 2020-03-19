Echocardiography services expanding to Selkirk

Echocardiography services will be offered at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre starting next week, allowing residents living in the region to access care closer to home while continuing to reduce province-wide wait times for the diagnostic scan, Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced Friday.

“We are committed to providing better health care sooner for all Manitobans,” said Friesen in a press release. “Adding echocardiography services in Selkirk will build on our work to improve wait times, and allow more patients in the Interlake region to obtain this specialized service where they live.”

Almost 3,000 patients per year from the Interlake region travel to Winnipeg to receive echocardiograms. Nearly 24% of residents in the region live with hypertension, higher than the provincial average of 20.7%, making the new site an ideal location for the service to be expanded.

Health minister Cameron Friesen announces that echocardiography services will now be offered at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre in Selkirk, Man., on Friday.

Echocardiograms provide an ultrasound for the heart and can offer a timely diagnosis for various forms of heart disease. Once fully operational, up to 1,620 scans per year will be performed at the new site, which will begin accepting patients this Wednesday.

All scans performed in Selkirk will be non-urgent and elective, with the results interpreted by cardiologists at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg (HSC). Urgent or complex scans will continue to be referred to HSC or St. Boniface Hospital.

“This community-led initiative builds upon our health system’s capacity to offer specialized services outside of Winnipeg and addresses a regional need for this service,” said Ron van Denakker, Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority (IERHA) chief executive officer. “We are pleased that the Rotary Club of Selkirk worked with us as they undertook their Project Echo fundraising campaign to help more patients receive this service closer to home.”